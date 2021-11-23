Head-To-Head Contrast: Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vine Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 14 2 2.86

Vine Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $210.42, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Vine Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vine Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.59 -$200.00 million $5.54 32.58

Vine Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Vine Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

