Head-To-Head Comparison: Janel (JANL) vs. Its Competitors

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Janel to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Janel has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s peers have a beta of 2.95, indicating that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Janel and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 12.28 Janel Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 74.17

Janel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Janel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1196 6015 11249 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Janel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Janel peers beat Janel on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

