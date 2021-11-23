Head-To-Head Analysis: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Neuronetics and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neuronetics and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 2 3 0 2.60 NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Neuronetics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.96%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.91%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $49.24 million 2.20 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -3.74 NeuroPace $41.14 million 6.96 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

NeuroPace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats NeuroPace on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

