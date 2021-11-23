Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $117.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,237. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

