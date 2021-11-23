Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 69.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 1,455,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,250. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

