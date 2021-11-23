Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. 312,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

