Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. 28,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.