Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $9,400,109. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $221.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,432. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

