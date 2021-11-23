Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,307 shares of company stock worth $14,050,923 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $646.68. 31,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $586.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.12. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $435.05 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

