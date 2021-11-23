Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $21.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $291,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $15,394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 576.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 391,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 333,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 21,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,624. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

