Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Handshake has a market cap of $142.70 million and $1.19 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.79 or 0.07571300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.66 or 0.00371670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.70 or 0.00982953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00085566 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00411963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00269945 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 441,779,605 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

