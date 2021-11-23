Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

