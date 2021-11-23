Gulden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,717.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $69,717.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.06 or 0.00370360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,882,538 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.