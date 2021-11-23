Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Financial Review

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 2.28 -$2.28 million ($0.02) -4.50 Kubient $2.90 million 12.98 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -3.77

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Grown Rogue International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grown Rogue International presently has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 655.56%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than Kubient.

Volatility and Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.36, meaning that its stock price is 64,836% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kubient beats Grown Rogue International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.