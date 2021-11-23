Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of GRPN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

