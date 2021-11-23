Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Groupon stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 103.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

