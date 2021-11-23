Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $203.42 and last traded at $203.42. Approximately 3,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 176,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.53.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

