Gregory Maliassas Sells 3,659 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $10,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

