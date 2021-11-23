Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.30.

GNLN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,776 shares of company stock valued at $727,987. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

