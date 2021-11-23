Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report sales of $376.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $379.75 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 325,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

