Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) vs. Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Head to Head Analysis

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 63.51% 11.09% 2.60% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 42.69% 13.70% 3.70%

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $51.38 million 6.17 $28.50 million $1.51 9.07 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $183.13 million 11.19 $78.18 million $0.44 47.36

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth Real Estate Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Ajax pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Great Ajax and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 5 0 2.83 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00

Great Ajax currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus target price of $19.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Monmouth Real Estate Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

