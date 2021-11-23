GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 661.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GrafTech International by 66.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 780.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

