GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.94 million and the lowest is $380.92 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock worth $3,866,383. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.09. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

