Goodrich Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of 23,313% compared to the average daily volume of 15 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.1% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.