Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.43 million.

