Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 21,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

