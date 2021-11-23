Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 21,746 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
