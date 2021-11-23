Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 289,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $9,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $44,532,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

