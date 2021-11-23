Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 1,189.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

