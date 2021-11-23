Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 976 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Inogen worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $751.48 million, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

