Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

