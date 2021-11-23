Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

BATS VFVA opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83.

