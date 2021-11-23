Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1,768.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,030 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 585,167 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,340,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 548,797 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

