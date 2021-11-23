Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

Boeing stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 240,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.88. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

