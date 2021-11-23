Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $41.61 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $7,271,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,961. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.