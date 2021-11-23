Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $17.59 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in ServiceNow by 340.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $17.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $638.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.18, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

