Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,645 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $6.18 on Tuesday, reaching $290.66. The stock had a trading volume of 198,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average of $258.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $284.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.37.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

