GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GFS. Citigroup initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.03.

GFS stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

