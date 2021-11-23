Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Position Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

