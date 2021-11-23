Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.78. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

