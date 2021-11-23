Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $223.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.50 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

