Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $223.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.50 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.