Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $230.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

