Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.3% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

