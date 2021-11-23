Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,442 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

