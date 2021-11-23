Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

