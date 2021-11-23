Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

