Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

