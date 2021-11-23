Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $539.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,214 shares of company stock worth $23,022,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

