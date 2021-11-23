Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

