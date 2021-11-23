Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 95.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock worth $12,383,051. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.52. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

