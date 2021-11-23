Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

NYSE MTN opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

